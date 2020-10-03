media release: Saturday, October 3, 2020 (Rain Date - Sunday, October 4, 2020), two showings: 1:00-2:30 and 3:30-5:00, Primrose Studio & Retreat, Verona

Advance tickets only: freshart.brownpapertickets.com

"A Breath of Fresh Art" is a fundraiser benefiting the Southwest Wisconsin Area Progressives (swwap.org) in their efforts to get out the vote this November.

A structured Art Walk, including both visual art installations and performers of dance, music, and spoken word. Attendees will be provided a map and a schedule of performance times for each performer. Attendees are invited to explore the premises at their own pace to view the art and performances.

﻿Artists will include:

- Alyssa Reynolds (visual art)

- Art Shegonee & Sedona Dawn, Call for Peace (drumming & dance)

- Collette Stewart (contemporary dance)

- David Irwin & Helen Avakian (music)

- Erica Pinigis (contemporary dance)

- Heidi Krause (contemporary dance)

- James Botsford (poetry)

- Joe Mirenna (music)

- Jordan Biagomala (film & photography)

- Katherine Kramer (tap dance & music)

- Keysha Monique Mabra (mural & monologue)

- Lisa Frank (visual art)

- Maritess Escueta (contemporary dance)

- Mike Irwin (theater)

- Mike Randall & Shona Mitteldorf (music & tap dance)

- Tani Diakite & Paddy Cassidy (African Kora & Djembe)

- Xander Anim and the 3 Piece Suit (music)

and more!

Attendees must purchase tickets in advance at freshart.brownpapertickets. com. $15 general, $10 student. All proceeds from entrance tickets will benefit Southwest Wisconsin Area Progressives (SWWAP) in their efforts to get out the vote this November.

Coronavirus Precautions:

To comply with the current order by Public Health Madison & Dane County, there will be a limited number of tickets available. All attendees must purchase tickets in advance. Though this is an outdoor event, attendees are encouraged to wear face coverings and must practice physical distancing. A clean and sanitized bathroom will be available on the premises, as well as additional sanitation stations. No food/drink will be served, but attendees are welcome to BYO beverages, food, picnic blankets, etc.

﻿

Accessibility:

Limited wheelchair accessibility, as Primrose Studio & Retreat is on uneven and grassy terrain. The restroom is located down a flight of stairs.

This event is being hosted by Glenn Reynolds, Katherine Kramer, and Shona Mitteldorf.

Questions? Contact katherinekramerprojects@gmail. com