A Brief History of Time(keeping): Optical Atomic Clocks and their Applications

media release: Lecture by professor Shimon Kolkowitz, UW-Madison Physics Department.

What would you do with a clock so accurate that it won’t gain or lose one second over the entire age of the universe? You could use it to test the theory of relativity and search for dark matter, among other things. Our speaker will help us understand how physicists use such amazing timekeepers for fundamental research.

The presentation will be offered both in person and virtually. If you plan to attend in person please be aware that masks are required and attendance will be limited. To attend virtually, visit the UW Space Place YouTube channel. If you cannot join us live, the talk will also be recorded for you to enjoy later. For more information, see our website: spaceplace.org.