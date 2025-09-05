media release: December 12, 2025 – March 29, 2026

Exhibition Celebration Friday December 12, 2025 • 5–8 PM

A Broad Sweep of Sky explores the Regionalist art movement of the 1930s and 1940s. In response to the social shifts and economic uncertainties of the period, Regionalist artists sought to establish a unique American artistic identity through depictions of rural and small town life. This exhibition invites visitors to consider what it means to construct American identity, and what role art has in social reform. Featuring works by Thomas Hart Benton, John Steuart Curry, and Grant Wood, this exhibition examines how Regionalist artists both celebrated local scenery and engaged with avant-garde ideas.