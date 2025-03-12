A Butter Way to Die

Sun Prairie Civic Theatre murder mystery dinner, 6:30 pm on 3/10-11 & 17-18, Buck & Honey's, Sun Prairie; 6:30 pm, 3/12-13 & 19-20, Buck 7 Honey's, Mount Horeb.

media release: Join us for an unforgettable night of mystery, mayhem, and a three-course meal at the 1997 Annual Butter Ball at Wisconsin’s National Butter Museum.

The night’s program is filled with exciting entertainment including a live butter carving by a renowned artist and the annual favorite, a reenactment of the infamous 1965 Butter vs. Oleomargarine Taste Test.

The Museum Director really needs to impress the donors, with no margarine for error, especially since the museum’s finances have turned blood red.

But what should be an unsalted, creamy evening melts into a mess of Board Member conflicts, missing funds, and unresolved secrets from the past. It all ends in a murder.

Can the Butter Museum’s bovine guardian, Daisy, help save the museum, prove butter’s superiority over oleo, and catch the perpetrator?

​Be prepared to uncover the truth, all while enjoying a delectable three-course meal in this interactive murder mystery experience where you are not just a spectator but a part of the unfolding drama!