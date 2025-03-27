A Case for the Existence of God

3/27-4/13, Playhouse, at 7:30 pm Wednesday-Saturday and 2 pm Sunday, plus 2 pm, 4/5 & 12.

media release: By Samuel D. Hunter

March 27 - April 13, 2025, presented in-the-round in the Playhouse at Overture Center. Directed by Jen Uphoff Gray.

Inside a cubicle in a small office in southern Idaho, two men find themselves bound together as they struggle to balance the confounding terms on a loan. Through the hilarities and challenges of parenthood, economic pressures, and personal dreams, their evolving friendship becomes a profound exploration of human connection, faith, and the search for meaning in everyday life. A thought-provoking and deeply human experience, in a masterful story that argues for hope.

“A mature, beautiful, and overwhelmingly empathetic play that genuinely gives us perspectives we rarely get to see on stage.” – Theatermania.com