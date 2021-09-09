A Celebration of Darren Marsh

media release: Darren Marsh is retiring as Director of Dane County Parks on June 30, 2021. The Foundation for Dane County Parks is hosting this event to celebrate Darren’s dedicated service to Dane County Parks and recognize the people, partners and places that will sustain his legacy for generations to come. Darren has requested that all proceeds go to the Foundation for Dane County Parks, which he helped develop.

Over the past 28 years he has led our park system to new heights. During his tenure, the system added over 7,000 acres of land, expanded the role of the Lussier Family Heritage Center, developed two County forests, planted thousands of trees, managed the Emerald Ash Borer invasion and other invasive threats and helped to ensure that our community has had access to 18,000acres of land, carefully tended to conserve our diverse flora and fauna.

"Darren would be the first to remind us that these accomplishments are not his alone but those of countless volunteers, staff and partners whose passion and dedication nurture our parks every day,” shares Foundation President Bill Lunney. Darren’s special appreciation has empowered volunteers to support and maintain our park lands. He says our volunteers are the “heart and soul” of our parks, with 19 Parks Friends Groups giving 70,000 hours of service each year.

People are welcome to leave farewell messages and share memories for Darren on the Kudoboard (an online space to share messages and pictures) set up by Dane County Parks: https://www.kudoboard.com/boards/xHuJ1i2C

If you have mobility needs and want to reserve an all-terrain wheelchair provided by Access Ability Wisconsin for the event, please email foundationfordanecountyparks@gmail.com