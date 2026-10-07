media release: The Nation, The Progressive, and The Real News Network Present A Celebration of Howard Zinn

and the release of the brand new biography by Dave Zirin: The People’s Historian: The Outsized Life of Howard Zinn

Matt Rothschild will lead an onstage conversation with Dave Zirin about the book and the life of Howard Zinn.

Other special guests include John Nichols, executive editor of The Nation magazine; Norman Stockwell, publisher of The Progressive magazine; and Maximillian Alvarez, editor-in-chief and co-executive director of The Real News Network.