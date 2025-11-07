media release: American Feral Gallery is proud to announce its 2025 Fall Show, coinciding with MMoCA’s Gallery Night this October at 2150 E. Washington Avenue. This vibrant community event brings together more than 40 local artists from across Madison’s thriving creative scene for an evening of connection, collaboration, and celebration.

What makes this show unique is its community-driven spirit — a celebration of local art, artists, and the creative bonds that unite them. From established names to emerging voices, the exhibition features painters, sculptors, photographers, and mixed-media artists representing a wide range of talents and mediums. Participants include the chair of the UW–Madison Art Department, Madison College instructors and students (and sometimes their students), staff of Tandem Press and even young neighborhood artists — all exhibiting side by side in a rare and inspiring mix of experience and perspective.

Founded by Jason Levy and Jacob Furnald in 2017, American Feral Gallery was built on a belief in art as a shared, accessible experience. Levy, a painter and curator with roots tracing back to his time at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC), brings a deep passion for community-focused curation. Furnald, known for his decades-long work with Dr. Evermor and the construction of the iconic Forevertron Sculpture Park, brings hands-on craftsmanship and a lifelong dedication to the local arts.

Previous press - https://isthmus.com/arts/ madison-american-feral- gallery-free-flowing/

Together, Levy and Furnald volunteer their time and resources to make American Feral a space for artists to thrive — keeping the event non-commercial and ensuring that every dollar and every effort goes directly toward supporting participating artists.

“This show is about celebrating each other — seeing what everyone’s been working on, and coming together as a creative community,” said co-founder Jason Levy.

Join us for an evening of art, connection, and celebration. Help us spread the word and show your support for local artists who continue to make Madison’s creative community shine.