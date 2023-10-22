media release: The Wisconsin Academy is partnering with the Wisconsin Science Festival for an event on October 22nd to celebrate the end of the Science Festival, and the end of a science series on the geology of the state that the Academy has been putting on over the course of the summer and fall. The theme for the Science Festival this year is Time, which dovetails well with the Academy’s geology series. This event will be a Celebration of Time, including Wisconsin’s deep geological history, as well as the long history of the Ho-Chunk Nation.

This program will start indoors at the Culver Community Park shelter with lunch and a presentation featuring a Ho-Chunk Nation leader on the history of Maa Wákąčąk, which overlaps with the lands later known as the Badger Army Ammunition Plant, and a talk from Marcia Bjornerud on the nature of geological time. This will be in person, but also live-broadcast to a virtual audience. Following this presentation, we will take a tour of Maa Wákąčąk and Badger Army Ammunition Plant with Ho-Chunk Nation, Badger History Group, and several geologists who have been involved in this geology series.

Sunday, October 22, 2023 from 11:30AM to 2:30 pm

Prairie Landing Building, Culver Community Park

340 21st St

Prairie du Sac, WI 53578

Lunch / Social time from 11:30am to 11:50am

Talk from 12:00 to 1:00pm

Tour from 1:00 to 2:30pm