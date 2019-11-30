A Charlie Brown Christmas Live

Orpheum Theater 216 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Everyone’s favorite holiday classic comes to life in the all-new touring production A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE! Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the whole Peanuts gang as they produce their own Christmas play and ultimately learn the true meaning of the season. A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE is a present the whole family can enjoy! Adapted from Charles M. Schulz’s timeless story of the spirit of Christmas, A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE features the unforgettable music of Vince Guaraldi, as well as a concert of beloved holiday carols performed by the Peanuts characters. There’s no better way to discover the magic of the season!

Orpheum Theater 216 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
