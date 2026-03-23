media release: Taiwan’s journey from humble beginnings to a critical pillar of the digital world. This documentary will be screened in Morgridge Hall's main floor room 1524, the David L. Demets Classroom.

Directed by award-winning Hsiao Chu-Chen (蕭菊貞) and produced by semiconductor veteran Ben Chen and acclaimed Oscar member Ben Tsiang, this five-year project draws on insights from voices across generations—from early contributors to today’s professionals in the semiconductor industry. A Chip Odyssey traces Taiwan’s journey from humble beginnings to its emergence as a critical pillar of the digital world. Through the eyes of pioneering engineers, female line technicians, frontline policymakers, visionary scientists, and a new generation now facing critical choices, the film reveals how, half a century ago, an entire island came together in a high-stakes gamble to shape its own destiny—and the future of global technology.

The 2025 film is in Chinese with English subtitles, and has a run time of 106 minutes.