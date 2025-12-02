A Christmas Carol: Live Radio Play

Colonial Club, Sun Prairie 301 Blankenheim Lane, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590

media release: On November 26, the cast of A Christmas Carol: Live Radio Play with the help of the Sun Prairie Media Center took to the airwaves. And, now, you have the special opportunity to see them perform the show live in front of an audience.

Join us Friday, December 12 at 6:30 p.m. at The Colonial Club in Sun Prairie. It's a Pay-What-You-Can performance. $5 minimum. 

Theater & Dance
608-837-8217
