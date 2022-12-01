A Christmas Carol

Sun Prairie East High School 888 Grove St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590

media release: Sun Prairie Productions brings the classic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge to the stage in this funny faithful adaptation of the Charles Dickens tale. Adapted by Charles Lulam; directed by Tessa Wolfe.

December 1 at 7pm, December 2 at 7pm, December 3 at 2pm and 7pm, December 4 at 2pm, Sun Prairie Performing Arts Center 888 Grove Street, Sun Prairie. Adults $11 ($12 at the door), Students, Seniors, Military, Veterans $9 ($10 at the door)

For tickets and information: spperformingarts.org or

Info

Kids & Family
Theater & Dance
