A Cinema 16 Anthology

media release: 16mm + 35mm | 85 min.

Amos Vogel’s influential Cinema 16 film society is perhaps best known for introducing important avant-garde filmmakers such as Shirley Clarke, Bruce Conner, and Hy Hirsh to New York audiences, but Vogel also mixed experimental films with documentary, comedy, animation, medical films, and almost every other imaginable category in eclectic programs of 16mm and 35mm shorts. This program of seven shorts that Vogel screened and/or distributed through Cinema 16 pays tribute to the breadth and diversity of his programming, with abstract film experiments, a Laurel and Hardy comedy, a documentary about a medieval dance to cure tarantula bites, and more! The program includes A Movie (Bruce Conner, 1958, 12 min.), Bridges-Go-Round (Shirley Clarke, 1958, 8 min.), La Taranta (Gianfranco Mingozzi, 1961, 19 min.), Gyromorphosis (Hy Hirsh, 1956, 7 min.), Laughing Gravy (James Horne, 1931, 20 min.), Metrographic (Vittorio Speich, 1958, 3 min.), and Les Bains de Mer (Happy Days, Jean L’Hote and Charles Prost, 1959, 15 min.).

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.