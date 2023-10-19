media release: Thursdays at 7 PM • October 12, 19, 26 • November 2, 9, 16, 30 • January 25

Get ready for a new season of MMoCA Cinema.

Explore the range of the moving image – from recently restored and forgotten films to live cinematic performances shaped in the theater. Each evening is an opportunity to reflect, be challenged, and make connections with the world around you.

MMoCA Cinema is a program of MMoCA’s education department and is curated by James Kreul. MMoCA’s film programming is generously funded by maiahaus, Venture Investors, LLC, and a gift from an anonymous donor.

Ticket Information

MMoCA Cinema is $7 per screening, or free for MMoCA members and anyone age 18 and younger.

Ticket sales begin at 6:30 PM in the Museum lobby.

Oct. 19: A Common Sequence examines shifts of life and labor through a critically-endangered salamander and plant patents in the apple industry. Weaving the stories of Dominican nuns running a conservation lab, a group of fishermen attempting to live off of a depleting lake, engineers developing AI-driven harvesting machines, and an indigenous biomedical researcher resisting the commodification of human DNA, the film becomes a meditation on the shifting border between the natural and unnatural world, and the dynamics of power at play. (Cinema Guild)

A Common Sequence was featured at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Mary Helena Clark’s work was selected for the 2017 Whitney Biennial. Mike Gibisser exhibited at AFI and Harvard Film Archive, and he is an associate professor at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Mike Giblisser, Mary Helena Clark | 2023 | 77 minutes