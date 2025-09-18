A Conservation Puzzle: ﻿Why Are Blue Cranes Declining in South Africa?

media release: International Crane Foundation talk, on Microsoft Teams.

Our September webinar delves into the research and monitoring undertaken by Dr. Christie Craig of the International Crane Foundation and Endangered Wildlife Trust. In South Africa, Blue Cranes rely heavily on agricultural landscapes. This raised concerns about the sustainability of the population, even though the species appeared to be doing quite well. In 2018, Christie began research on this issue, and by 2020, it became clear from data analysis that the Blue Crane population was not doing as well as previously thought. By 2024, we had some clues as to why the population was declining.

Join us on this journey of discovery, where we use research and monitoring to piece together the conservation story of Blue Cranes in South Africa. This work was supported by the Leiden Conservation Foundation, Eskom, and the Hall Johnson Fellowship.

﻿Webinar sponsored by Tom and Kathy Leiden.