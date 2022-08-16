A Conversation About Election Integrity in Wisconsin

LeaderEthics Wisconsin livestream discussion by Meagan Wolfe (Wisconsin Elections Commission), Lana Kropf (Lake Geneva city clerk), moderator Rusty Cunningham (former La Crosse Tribune editor), on Zoom. Free. RSVP for link.

LeaderEthics –Wisconsin is a non-partisan/non-profit organization dedicated to promoting integrity in the American Democracy through ethical leadership practices among elected officials. Ethical leaders are:

Truthful. Transparent with public information. Unifiers rather than dividers, and Willing to represent the collective interests of their constituency.

The concept is designed to work at two levels. LeaderEthics-Wisconsin is a statewide organization, comprised of local chapters. At both levels, membership will make a difference!