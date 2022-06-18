A Conversation with Brian Blade
UW Memorial Union-Play Circle 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Madison Jazz Festival event. Free.
media release: Presented by the Wisconsin Union Theater, enjoy a day of jazz at the Memorial Union.
Play Circle: A Conversation with Brian Blade, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday on the Terrace:
2:30pm: The Madison Music Collective Dig Jazz Series Presents Emma Dayhuff’s Phoenix Ensemble feat. Isaiah Collier, Vincent Davis And Greg Ward
4:30pm: Sarah Greer
6:00pm: Sharel Cassidy, Johannes Wallmann, Peter Dominguez, and Matthew Endres
8:00pm: Charanga Agoza
10:00pm: Mama Digdown’s Brass Band