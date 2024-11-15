A Conversation with Jana Schmieding

media release: The Indigenous Student Center Coalition, in addition to other sponsors, are pleased to present keynote speaker, Jana Schmieding. Jana, a Lakota Native comedian and writer, gained fame for her breakout role as “Reagan” in Peacock’s Rutherford Falls, where she also contributed as a writer. Currently, she is developing and starring in the CBS multi-cam comedy Bonnie. Jana was a fan favorite on FX’s Reservation Dogs and voiced “Zelda Fox” on The Great North. Her journey from struggling artist to co-lead in Rutherford Falls has been featured in outlets like New York Magazine’s Vulture and Vanity Fair. With a decade of experience in improv and sketch comedy in NYC, she advocates for Indigenous visibility and social justice through her work.

Love Is…..

Love connects us to our families, communities, elders, and ancestors. We share it through the songs we sing and the beat of the drum. We hear it in the tinkle of jingle dress cones. We feel it when our elders share their stories and wisdom with us. We taste it in the fry bread made by our relatives’ hands. We show our love through the art we create. On campus, we create loving communities by reaching out to and welcoming our Indigenous relatives. This Native November celebrates the various ways Indigenous people show love for each other, our community, and our culture. Please join us at our events to celebrate Native November 2024 in our community and with love.

Find more events for the campus community at https://students.wisc.edu/native-november/