A Critical Conversation: Navigating the Child Care Crisis in Support of Families Experiencing Homelessness

Pinney Library 516 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716

media release: The Madison Area Childhood Homelessness workgroup will host a panel discussion at Pinney Library, bringing together leaders in early childhood from Madison and Dane County to discuss issues that specifically impact families experiencing homelessness related to childcare. After the panel discussion, we will have some time for questions and answers. Save the date for this critical conversation on Wednesday, April 26 from 6-7PM.

