A Curation of Artworks Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

media release: The Wisconsin Union Directorate Art Committee presents a curation of topical art pieces from the Wisconsin Union Art Collection. These works are being shown together to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy and those who fought for civil rights through visual art. This curation highlights historical struggles for justice and includes artworks from notable Wisconsin artists and former students on campus. They will be displayed on the 2nd floor of the Memorial Union, located and secured outside the Play Circle from January 27 - February 28, 2026.

This event is part of the MLK Celebration: Stone of Hope Week of Events.

UW-Madison celebrates the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with relevant and thought-provoking events connected to King’s life and teachings. In 2026, programming is organized by the Wisconsin Union Directorate with support from Student Affairs and the Office of the Chancellor.

Join the campus community in learning about and honoring King’s legacy, Jan. 27-29, 2026.