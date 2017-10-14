RSVP for A Day Away
Holy Wisdom Monastery, Middleton 4200 Hwy. M , Middleton, Wisconsin 53705
press release: Are you a single, Christian woman, 18 - 50? Would you like to disconnect from your busy schedule and deepen your relationship with God, with our sisters and with other women committed to their spiritual journey? Come to A Day Away: Reconnecting with God, self and creation on October 21, 2017.
9:30 am-5:00 pm
Cost: $30 (includes event and lunch); $40 (includes event, lunch and dinner).
Contact: Lynne Smith at 608-831-9305 or lwsmith@benedictinewomen.org. RSVP one week prior.
