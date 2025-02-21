media release: One City Schools is swinging open its doors on Friday, February 21st to give families a firsthand view of the school’s unique and incredibly successful learning model. One City is hosting, “A Day in the Life of a One City Scholar,” an opportunity to tour the school, meet One City educators, and see firsthand how its innovative learning environment supports student success.

“It’s often said that seeing is believing, and we know One City has a story to share that this community embraces and believes in,” One City CEO and Founder Kaleem Caire said. “The data shows we’re making a difference, and we think this is a perfect opportunity for parents and young people wondering about what’s possible with a One City education to come experience us firsthand,” Caire added.

The event is being held in advance of the start of One City's open enrollment period which begins March 1, 2025. Prospective K-8th grade scholars and their families are invited to tour the school, with tours being held at the start of every hour between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Families are encouraged to sign up in advance to secure a tour spot:

https://calendly.com/ onecityschools/one-city- schools-tours?month=2025-02& date=2025-02-21

One City Schools is located at 1707 West Broadway in Monona, Wisconsin. Visitors are encouraged to enter the campus area at the Bridge Road stoplight and then follow the road back to the front entrance of the school parking lot.