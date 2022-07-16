A Day of Painting in Spring Green

media release:

This event is open to all that would like to paint or draw – not only professional artists! This will be a fun event for folks to get out and enjoy all that Spring Green has to offer visually.

Adult Day of Painting participants, 7 am – 3:00 pm:

Painters / drawers / sketchers must have their canvases / boards / paper stamped between 7 am and 9 am in the backyard of the Spring Green General Store the morning of the event, Saturday July 16, 2022, and will then have the entire day to paint etc within the village limits of Spring Green Wisconsin. This could be outdoors or in a physical space – as long as it is within the village limits. Participants return to the Spring Green General Store by 3:00 pm with their artwork in preparation for the 4 pm awards ceremony. Judging of artwork will begin at 3:15 pm.

Children’s Workshop, 12:30 pm– 3:00 pm:

There will be a special children’s workshop in the backyard of the General Store – or for anyone that is looking for guidance. Led by Ricki Bishop. Watercolor supplies provided — other mediums participants should bring their own supplies to the workshop

The day will culminate with an awards presentation (awards for things such as best attitude, best “first time out”, and top paintings, etc) and fun at 4 pm.

Refreshments available for purchase.

Painters will return to the General Store and set up their easels in the back yard by 3:00 for 4 pm fun awards ceremony (awards for things such as best attitude, best “first time out”, and top paintings, etc).

Trail snack bag provided 7 – 9 am to all registered — Adult “painters” and Children’s workshop participants.

Entry fee: $25 for adults. $5 for children

Rain date: Sunday July 23, 2022