RSVP for A Day of Writing in Ben Logan's Driftless: Remembering the Land

press release: UW Continuing Studies class, Saturday, Sept 28, 10:00 - 3:00, Soldiers Grove Public Library, 102 Passive Sun Drive, Soldiers Grove. $75. Register by September 25: https://continuingstudies. wisc.edu/classes/the-land- remembers/

If you have read Ben Logan's The Land Remembers, you know how powerfully writing can make us yearn for a place we've never been.

In this unique course, we will meet in the Driftless Area to learn and write about Logan's Southwest Wisconsin. Our adventure will begin at the Soldiers Grove Library and continue to the Log Cabin Village Park in Gays Mills, Wisconsin.

Through writing prompts and exercises, we will re-member land by creating a sense of place in our writing.

Open to all levels of writers.

Instructor: Catherine Young (MFA University of British Columbia, BS Geography & IES UW-Madison) is a nominee for the Pushcart Prize and Best American Essays. She has worked a national park ranger, educator, and farmer. Her writing is published internationally and nationally in literary journals, and is featured in The Driftless Reader. Catherine shares her delight in finding the heart of a story.