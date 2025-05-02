A Day Without Immigrants

Brittingham Park 829 W. Washington Ave, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

from the Activist Calendar: Fri. May 2 3:00 pm Brittingham Park (829 W. Washington Ave.) Day Without Immigrants May Day Rally! - followed by Workers’ March to the WI State Capitol at 4:00 pm. Come together in a powerful demonstration of our collective strength! Stop scapegoating immigrant workers and separating families! Defend Medicaid, food assistance, and public education! Stand up for sanctuary! Immigration reform with a path to citizenship now! More info? Visit: https://vdlf.org/

Info

Brittingham Park 829 W. Washington Ave, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Politics & Activism
