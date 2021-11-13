press release:A December to Remember: Art Show & Cookie Bake-Off

Entrants will enter their best cutout cookie recipe, and have a chance to win best decorated and best tasting cookie. To enter the bake off find info here: https://www. createabilitywi.org/events- fundraisers

9am-2pm, Dec. 4, Camp Createability Gallery, 2001 W Broadway, Monona, WI 53713

Stop out to our Broadway location and get some of your holiday shopping done! Our artists have been hard at work creating one of a kind artwork that will make the perfect gift for anyone you may be shopping for this holiday season!

Enter your favorite cut out cookies (i.e. sugar, gingerbread) in our Cookie Bake-Off. Prizes will be awarded for the Best Decorated and Best Tasting cookies. Bakers will bring at least 3 doz. of their decorated cut-out cookies.

You can buy a dozen cookies for $20. Dozen cookies will be pre-packaged. Kids can decorate their own ornament, or get their pictures taken with Santa! Free to attend.

Facebook event Link: https://www.facebook. com/events/443646513851592