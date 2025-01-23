A Deeper Understanding of the Purpose of Business

media release: What is the purpose of business? And what does it mean for a Christian to think of business as a calling? If business is a calling, is it primarily to make money to invest in Kingdom work, or is business itself Kingdom work? These multi-faceted questions also apply beyond business, to fields such as medicine, government, education, and the arts.

Please join us for a lunch and seminar with Al Erisman, professor emeritus of business and published author. Together we will consider the ways we view business and the implications of reframing our views in terms of calling, purpose, and service.

ABOUT THE SPEAKER

Al Erisman, Ph.D., is the former executive in residence and past director for the Center for Faithful Business in the School of Business and Economics at Seattle Pacific University. The executive editor of Ethix magazine, he has interviewed business leaders from around the world on issues of ethics, values, and purpose. For three decades, he worked at The Boeing Company, where he was director of R&D for computing and mathematics and managed a staff of 250–300 scientists, mathematicians, statisticians, and engineers. He has also served on numerous boards and committees, including for the National Academy of Sciences, the National Science Foundation, Los Alamos Laboratories, and National Institute for Standards and Technology.

Learn more at: https://spu.edu/academics/ school-of-business-and- economics/faculty-staff- directory/erisman-al