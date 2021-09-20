A Democracy of Apples

media release: The Morrill Lecture Series, at the Octagon Barn, E4350 Horseshoe Road, Spring Green.

Our 2021 series is made possible by funds provided by the Spring Green Area Arts Coalition & the Wisconsin Arts Board and by donations from you!

September 20, 2021, 6:30 p.m. — Register to attend

Susan Futrell is an essayist and the author of Good Apples: Behind Every Bite.

The lecture will be an exploration of the relationship between fostering resilient local food and farming, fostering a vibrant, healthy democracy, and the ways they are woven together in our history and culture. Apples are Susan’s touchstone for connecting these ideas, drawing on her work with apple growers here in the US, visits with apple growers in Indian-controlled Kashmir, and a lifelong love of orchards, apple trees, apples, and words. We hope listeners will find new reasons to love both apples and democracy and new determination to cherish and protect them both.

Tickets are free for the lectures. They are available by pre-registering or at the door….but we’d love it if you’d let us know you’re coming! Register here for all the lectures! Sign up for our lecture email list to receive email updates or text your number to 608-588-7428 to receive 2021 lecture text updates.