A Dialogue about "Ma Rainey"

UW South Madison Partnership 2238 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

media release: An opportunity for community to gather together for an exploration of the themes and ideas around APT’s production of August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom with director Gavin Lawrence, associate artist director Alys Dickerson, and members of the cast. This is a free event – all are welcome! It will take place at the Odyssey Project office, at UW South Madison Partnership, 2238 S Park Street.

Contact Community Engagement Coordinator Anna Gonzalez – agonzalez@americanplayers.org for more information

Info

UW South Madison Partnership 2238 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
Lectures & Seminars
Theater & Dance
608-588-2361
Google Calendar - A Dialogue about "Ma Rainey" - 2024-06-23 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - A Dialogue about "Ma Rainey" - 2024-06-23 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - A Dialogue about "Ma Rainey" - 2024-06-23 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - A Dialogue about "Ma Rainey" - 2024-06-23 19:00:00 ical