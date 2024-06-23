A Dialogue about "Ma Rainey"

media release: An opportunity for community to gather together for an exploration of the themes and ideas around APT’s production of August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom with director Gavin Lawrence, associate artist director Alys Dickerson, and members of the cast. This is a free event – all are welcome! It will take place at the Odyssey Project office, at UW South Madison Partnership, 2238 S Park Street.

Contact Community Engagement Coordinator Anna Gonzalez – agonzalez@americanplayers.org for more information