media release: USA | 2024 | DCP | 112 min.

Director: Aaron Schimberg; Cast: Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve, Adam Pearson

An aspiring actor with severe facial disfigurement, Edward is resigned to a dreary day-to-day of infomercial gigs and pining for his next-door neighbor (Renate Reinsve of The Worst Person in the World). Things start to turn around when he undergoes a radical medical procedure (leaving him looking like star Sebastian Stan) and wins the role he was literally born to play, only to be foiled by his suave opposite number (Under the Skin’s Adam Pearson). Hinging on a transformative lead performance from Stan, this incisive, hilarious, and totally original dark comedy takes a scalpel to contemporary questions of identity.

The Premieres series returns with more early and exclusive looks at the very best in current arthouse cinema! This fall kicks off with Sebastian Stan in A Different Man, one of the best films from this year’s Sundance Film Festival, screening at the Cinematheque nearly a month before it hits theaters. For a truly once-in-a-lifetime experience, don’t miss Eno, a documentary portrait about the iconic musician which is digitally reconfigured every time it screens—the version you’ll see here on October 10 will never be shown again. Plus: wild new entertainments by boundary-pushing favorites Don Hertzfeldt, Harmony Korine, and Quentin Dupieux; equally adventurous and riveting nonfiction works by Mati Diop and Johan Grimonprez, and much more! This series was made possible by a generous donation from an anonymous cinephile.