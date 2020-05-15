ONLINE: A Drummer's Path

press release: The UW Community Arts Collaboratory (Arts Collab) typically ends the school year with a variety of live performances celebrating the artwork and social-emotional growth of the young people it supports. This year, the Arts Collab is hosting virtual watch parties, and all events are free, family-friendly, and open to the general public. We encourage educators, artists, parents, and young people to tune in.

“Educators, parents, and youth are encouraged to engage in conversation about music, history, personal discovery, social-emotional learning pillars, and world cultural traditions,” Dr. Yorel Lashley, educational psychologist and founder of Drum Power, said of the performances.

On Friday, May 15, Drum Power will host two watch parties showing the 2019 Africa Night production, A Drummer’s Path, an extraordinary performance of music and dance. This narrative ensemble presents a young girl’s journey to becoming a master West African drummer and all the cultural and life lessons she learns along the way.

Featuring Madison Metropolitan School District students as well as professional and community percussionists and dancers, A Drummer’s Path shows the scope and power of the traditions that students in grades three through twelve are learning and continuing here in the Madison area. At 10:30 a.m., our YouTube premiere will be student and educator focused with planned participation from Lowell, Lakeview, and Mendota Elementary Schools. At 7 p.m., we will host a live Facebook watch party for the public. Dr. Lashley will be on live chat to answer questions for both viewings.

Moved to support Drum Power? Consider making a donation to support our work with young people in the Madison community.

https://artscollab.education.wisc.edu/