Welcome to A Drunken Night Out! Comedian Ken Hamlett of Chicago hosts a lovely lineup of Madison Comedy Week performers as they discuss their worst drunken nights out, do standup, and eventually end the night with a tipsy improv standup set. It's part hangout, part show, part live podcast, and totally a fantastic time.

Ken has attracted comedians from all over the country to do this show, and we're stoked he's bringing it to Madison Comedy Week!

Ken will be joined by: Elliot GB, Quinton Jones, Amber Autry, Chris Mejia

