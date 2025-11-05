A Factual Perspective on Climate & Energy

media release: By Steven Koonin, Hoover Institution/Stanford University.

Popular and political discussions of the changing climate invariably invoke “The Science” as settled.

But a careful reading of the research literature and government assessment reports shows a very different picture.

This talk will describe some of the surprises in the official science that belie the notion that we’ve already broken the climate and face certain doom unless we take prompt and drastic action.

These, together with the technoeconomic realities of energy, lead to pragmatic conclusions about climate policy at national and international levels.