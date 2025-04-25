media release: Join us for A Festival of Ideas, the culminating event of Reaching Back & Thinking Forward: 50 Years of Independence in Lusophone Africa, on April 25 (2–6 PM) and April 26 (9 AM–4 PM) at the H.F. DeLuca Forum, Discovery Building, 330 N. Orchard Street. Engage with scholars, artists, and alumni in lively roundtable discussions on culture, politics, and liberation. All are welcome!

Join Online

April 25th: 2:00pm (CST)

April 26th: 9:00am (CST)

Friday, April 25: 2pm-6pm

2pm: Opening Remarks and Introductions

2:30pm: Performance by Lucrécia Paco

3:00pm: Poetry Reading by Conceição Lima

4:30pm: Dialogue on Theatre Arts

5:30pm: Dialogue on Literary Arts

6:00pm: Closing Remarks

Saturday, April 26: 9am-4pm

9:00am: Opening Remarks

9:30am: Dialogue on Contemporary Art

11:00am: Reflections on Arts of Independence

1:30pm: Dialogue on Music

3:00pm: Thinking Ahead with the Arts

4:00pm: Closing Remarks