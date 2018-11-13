A Field Guide to Using Your UW Degree to See the World
UW Memorial Union-Tripp Commons 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
press release: Learn how you can open doors to peoples, places, and cultures around the globe using your UW degree. Stacey Reiss, UW alumna and filmmaker, discusses her experiences and how a degree can open a world of opportunities. Be sure to stay after the event when Stacey Reiss will present a screening and discussion of her film, “The Diplomat.”
