UW Humanities Building-Gallery Seven 455 N. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release:  Then over at Gallery 7 of the Humanities Building, the 2025 Foundations Area Exhibition featuring the work by students in the Art 102: 2D Foundations, Art 104: 3D Foundations, Art 107: Intro to Digital Forms, Art 112: Drawing for Non-Majors, and Art 212: Drawing Foundations courses, A Form of Beginning, will be on display starting from Wednesday, November 19 through the 21, with the reception on Thursday, November 20, from 5 to 8pm.

