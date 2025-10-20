A-Frames & Flying Saucers: Modernist Religious Architecture

First Unitarian Society 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705

media release: Two of Frank Lloyd Wright's iconic houses of worship--the Unitarian Meeting House and Annunciation Greek Orthodox church--were built during a broader period of post World War II religious construction. This fast-paced talk by Justin Miller will examine the factors behind the boom, explore the wealth of midcentury religious buildings in WI and examine Wright's influence. Tickets may be purchased online at www.unitarianmeetinghouse.org or at the door. General Admission $10, $5 for students.

