RSVP for A Garden Stroll with Dr. Death

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Take a leisurely stroll through the outdoor gardens with "Dr. Death" in search of elusive plant diseases. Get tips on how to identify common plant diseases of woody and herbaceous ornamental plants, along with information about managing these diseases. Youth Accepted: Ages 16 and up. Instructor: Brian Hudelson, UW-Madison

Time: 6:30-8 pm, Wednesday, July 24

Registration Deadline: Wednesday, July 17

Price: $17/$13 for Olbrich member

608-246-4550
