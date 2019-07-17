RSVP for A Garden Stroll with Dr. Death
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Take a leisurely stroll through the outdoor gardens with "Dr. Death" in search of elusive plant diseases. Get tips on how to identify common plant diseases of woody and herbaceous ornamental plants, along with information about managing these diseases. Youth Accepted: Ages 16 and up. Instructor: Brian Hudelson, UW-Madison
Time: 6:30-8 pm, Wednesday, July 24
Registration Deadline: Wednesday, July 17
Price: $17/$13 for Olbrich member
Info
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
Home & Garden