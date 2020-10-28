ONLINE: A Girl Missing

press release: MMoCA's Spotlight Cinema series returns this fall with online screenings of eight critically acclaimed and award-winning films from around the world. These are available to screen Wednesday nights beginning October 7. The series continues weekly through mid-December.

Oct. 28: A Girl Missing: (ticket link TBA)

Entangled in a crime she had nothing to do with, a Tokyo woman’s life unravels as collateral damage to careless media coverage. A diligent nurse providing at-home care for an aging painter, Ichiko has worked for the Oishos for so long that she’s practically a member of the family. Their world collapses when the Oishos’ youngest is kidnapped; the child is quickly found, but Ichiko is alarmed to discover that the culprit is her nephew. After confiding to the older daughter, she is encouraged to keep her familial tie a secret—a discretion that will wind up costing her everything. Told in a novelistic flashback structure and anchored by a standout lead performance by Mariko Tsutsui, A Girl Missing is a web of tricky questions and hidden motivations.

“Exemplary… a Dostoevskyian tale collapsing the lines between crime and punishment into a complex grey area of juxtaposing social norms and self-serving desires.” – ioncinema

“Deft and absorbing… A Girl Missing is a satisfying slow-burn drama expertly told.” – Screen

Spotlight Cinema screenings are free for MMoCA members, who will be able to access a limited number of free views. Non-members are encouraged to register through the Eventbrite link for each film at MMoCA's Spotlight Cinema page and will be prompted to pay directly through the distributor website. Become an MMoCA member today for free access to the entire Spotlight Cinema lineup, and enjoy many other great benefits throughout the year!

Films will be available starting at 7 pm the night of the screening and will be available to view for one week. Check the Spotlight Cinema page and our social media channels for details on upcoming films.