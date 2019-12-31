A Great Gatsby Celebration
Bierock 2911 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Celebrating New Year’s Eve in Madison? Party in style at Bierock’s Great Gatsby Celebration.
We ring in the 2020s by going back a century to the 1920s. It’s an homage to the novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald and the more contemporary movie.
This is a ticketed event, but there’s plenty of value to be had.
For $35 customers get the following perks…
- All-you-can eat ’20s themed menu served buffet style
- Two drink tokens for cocktails, beer or wine
- Early bird all-you-can-drink select beer from 8 to 9 p.m.
- Special cocktail menu
- Midnight champagne toast
- A Great Gatsby inspired musical playlist as a soundtrack to your night
- Party favors
Tickets can be purchased in person at Bierock or online via both Facebook and Eventbrite.
Drinks above and beyond the two tokens are available for purchase.
This is a second annual event. On New Year’s Eve of 2018, Bierock held a Mad Men themed 1960s party.
Your musical soundtrack for the evening will be 1920s themed jazz as you enter the bar, then at 10 p.m. we will transition to a more contemporary dance score.
Of course, 20s themed flapper attire is encouraged.
Doors open at 8:00 p.m. and the party lasts until ???
So ring in New Year’s Eve in Madison by coming to Bierock for a Great Gatsby celebration.
Bierock is located at 2911 N. Sherman Ave., part of the Northside TownCenter and across the street from Warner Park.