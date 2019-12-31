press release: Celebrating New Year’s Eve in Madison? Party in style at Bierock’s Great Gatsby Celebration.

We ring in the 2020s by going back a century to the 1920s. It’s an homage to the novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald and the more contemporary movie.

This is a ticketed event, but there’s plenty of value to be had.

For $35 customers get the following perks…

All-you-can eat ’20s themed menu served buffet style

Two drink tokens for cocktails, beer or wine

Early bird all-you-can-drink select beer from 8 to 9 p.m.

Special cocktail menu

Midnight champagne toast

A Great Gatsby inspired musical playlist as a soundtrack to your night

Party favors

Tickets can be purchased in person at Bierock or online via both Facebook and Eventbrite.

Drinks above and beyond the two tokens are available for purchase.

This is a second annual event. On New Year’s Eve of 2018, Bierock held a Mad Men themed 1960s party.

Your musical soundtrack for the evening will be 1920s themed jazz as you enter the bar, then at 10 p.m. we will transition to a more contemporary dance score.

Of course, 20s themed flapper attire is encouraged.

Doors open at 8:00 p.m. and the party lasts until ???

So ring in New Year’s Eve in Madison by coming to Bierock for a Great Gatsby celebration.

Bierock is located at 2911 N. Sherman Ave., part of the Northside TownCenter and across the street from Warner Park.