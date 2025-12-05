media release: I am a local guitarist/vocalist who goes by the name ‘A Guy From Paoli’ and I would like to invite you to a fun, free, family-friendly Christmas Songs Sing-Along! As a crowd-engaging musician, I believe music and kindness are amplified when we create them together - as ‘The Better Together Band’.

My performances are all about connection and community. I invite audience members to join me on stage with an open microphone, turning every show into a fun, collaborative experience where everyone, if they feel comfortable, is welcome to sing along. It's a great way to get the crowd involved and create an unforgettable family-friendly event.

Looking forward to making some music and sharing some kindness together!