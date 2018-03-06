RSVP for A Healthy Lawn for a Healthy Community

press release:

Conventional lawn weed killers present risks for people, pets, and the environment. Understanding these risks may motivate one to learn more about natural lawn care practices. Family Practice Physician Claire Gervais, MD, will discuss the specific risks of lawn care pesticides followed by Horticulturist Astrid Newenhouse, Ph.D., who will present natural and organic ways to maintain a lawn. She will discuss current research information on overseeding, soil health, compost, irrigation, and weed control. Drs. Gervais and Newenhouse will also share ideas on how to encourage our community to adopt healthier lawn care practices.

Tuesday, March 13, 6:30-8:30 pm

Registration Deadline: March 6

Cost: $15/$12 member | Course Number: 10-16