press release: Citizenship can mean rights, equality, and dignity—and it can also mean the destruction of other forms of belonging. How can the history of emancipation, equality, and incorporation be reconciled with the history of conquest, removal, and settler-colonialism? What can the Ho-Chunk people’s encounter with U.S. citizenship during the nineteenth century tell us about this complex, dual legacy?

Stephen Kantrowitz, a historian of race, indigeneity, politics, and citizenship, has taught in the Department of History at UW-Madison since receiving his Ph.D. from Princeton in 1995. He is the author or editor of three books, including Ben Tillman and the Reconstruction of White Supremacy (UNC Press, 2000) and More Than Freedom: Fighting for Black Citizenship in a White Republic (Penguin, 2012), and is currently completing A Ho-Chunk History of Citizenship for publication by UNC Press. An affiliate faculty member in the Department of Afro-American Studies and the American Indian Studies Program, he is closely involved in projects involving the history of racialized exclusion and resistance on our campus.

