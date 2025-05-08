5/8-24, Bartell Theatre, at 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday (2 pm on 5/24) and 2 pm Sunday.

media release: Madison Public invites you to experience A House Not Meant to Stand! This dark comedy is the final play by Tennessee Williams, one of America’s finest playwrightsDirected by Julia Houck.

Christmas 1982: Cornelius and Bella McCorkle of Pascagoula, Mississippi, return one stormy midnight from the funeral of their older son to a house and a life literally falling apart – daughter Joanie is in an asylum and their younger son Charlie is upstairs having sex with his pregnant, holy-roller girlfriend as the McCorkles enter. What ensues is a play of hidden family fortunes, lecherous neighbors, scheming fathers, madness, and even a ghost or two. In this dark, expressionistic comedy, what he called his “Southern Gothic Spook Sonata,” Williams brilliantly chronicles the fragile state of our world.