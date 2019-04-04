A Kiki with Steven Canals

press release: Thursday, April 4, 7:00-8:30 PM (doors open at 6:30 PM) at Varsity Hall II Union South

Free & open to the public

Steven Canals is a co-creator, writer, and co-executive producer of Pose. Hailing from the Bronx, Steven Canals is a 2015 undergraduate of UCLA's MFA Screenwriting program and earned a BA in Cinema from Binghamton University. While attending UCLA, Steven served as a Research Assistant at Hungry Jackal Productions for Oscar-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, Steven was a Staff writer on Freeform's Dead of Summer, the same year his short film, Afuera, premiered at the 2015 LA Film Festival. Variety Magazine named Steven a TV Writers to Watch in 2018.

