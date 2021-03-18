ONLINE: A Killer Party

media release: Edgewood High School will present "A Killer Party," an online show streaming March 18-21. This show “will put a smile on your face after a really difficult year in the performing arts” (Broadway World). "A Killer Party" is a new madcap musical send-up of the classic murder mystery created by a Tony award-winning all-star team. The New York Times calls it “ridiculous fun.”

EHS committed to mounting a production that would showcase the talent of our students and withstand any future restrictions the pandemic might throw at us. "A Killer Party" was created to be performed in an online streaming format, so the emphasis of rehearsals and production is on the students’ experience and not the technology. EHS students are participating in the production as singers, actors, dancers, videographers and cinematographers.

This show “represents a bold new way to produce theater while still adhering to the public safety guidelines.” (MTI)

Tickets are $15 for an individual or group for a one-time movie-theater type viewing, beginning at the listed showtime for your ticket. The 90-minute show runs straight through with one intermission. A link will be sent to ticket purchasers for their selected performance.

Showtimes March 18-20 at 7 p.m.; March 21, 2 p.m. TICKETS: https://www.showtix4u.com/ event-details/47366