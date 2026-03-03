A Korean-American Odyssey

media release: Sponsored by the Center for East Asian Studies

Bascom Hall, Room 272

Hosted by the Center for East Asian Studies, UW–Madison

Learn the story behind a new podcast series based on the extraordinary journey through modern Korean history of a UW–Madison chemistry professor.

Over a six-month period from October 2024 until March 2025, CEAS Associate Director David Fields recorded an extensive oral history with Hyuk Yu, emeritus professor of chemistry at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. While he is best known as a chemist, this oral history focused on Professor Yu’s early life in Korea. Born in 1933, Professor Yu was an eyewitness to many of the historical events that shaped the Korean peninsula in the first half of the 20th century, including Japanese colonialism, Soviet occupation, North Korean communism, and the Korean War.

Listen to the recordings on the East Asia Now podcast, available on SoundCloud and iTunes Podcasts, among others.

https://soundcloud.com/eastasianow

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/east-asia-now/id1437347387