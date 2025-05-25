A La Carte, Sacrificial, Putrescence, Tubal Cain

× Expand Kristine Drake The three members of Tubal Cain are ready for battle. Tubal Cain

media release: Gourmet Chef metal is on the menu in Madison on Sunday May 25th. Belly full of Brats?!? Waddle over to The Crucible for four courses of sweet death.

$10

Doors 6

18+ all ages if w/ legal guardian

A La Carte (Ohio Morbid Culinary Death)

https://alacarte.bandcamp.com/track/coffin-cake

Sacrificial (Milwuakee Death/Thrash)

https://sacrificial.bandcamp.com/track/engrossed-in-anguish

Putrilence (Green Bay Slamming Brutal Death Grind) https://putrilenceslam.bandcamp.com/.../cerebral...

Tubal Cain (Madison Street Metal)

https://truetubalcain.bandcamp.com/track/lycanthropix