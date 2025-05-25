A La Carte, Sacrificial, Putrescence, Tubal Cain
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Kristine Drake
The three members of Tubal Cain are ready for battle.
Tubal Cain
media release: Gourmet Chef metal is on the menu in Madison on Sunday May 25th. Belly full of Brats?!? Waddle over to The Crucible for four courses of sweet death.
$10
Doors 6
18+ all ages if w/ legal guardian
A La Carte (Ohio Morbid Culinary Death)
https://alacarte.bandcamp.com/track/coffin-cake
Sacrificial (Milwuakee Death/Thrash)
https://sacrificial.bandcamp.com/track/engrossed-in-anguish
Putrilence (Green Bay Slamming Brutal Death Grind) https://putrilenceslam.bandcamp.com/.../cerebral...
Tubal Cain (Madison Street Metal)