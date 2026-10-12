media release: À La Mode Market is a celebration of all things cute and kawaii. Our Autumn Market will feature a curated selection of 27 makers and artists offering adorable handmade items and delicious baked goods. This is a free event at the new Madison Public Market! Plan a fun fall Saturday and get some holiday shopping done by stopping by our market to shop the cutest and prettiest art in town!

https://www.facebook.com/events/1110022648662226