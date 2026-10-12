À La Mode Market
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Madison Public Market 202 N. First St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: À La Mode Market is a celebration of all things cute and kawaii. Our Autumn Market will feature a curated selection of 27 makers and artists offering adorable handmade items and delicious baked goods. This is a free event at the new Madison Public Market! Plan a fun fall Saturday and get some holiday shopping done by stopping by our market to shop the cutest and prettiest art in town!
Info
Madison Public Market 202 N. First St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Art Exhibits & Events